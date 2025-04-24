Tellez is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Boston.
It's southpaw Garrett Crochet on the bump for the Red Sox, so the left-handed-hitting Tellez will begin the contest on the bench. Donovan Solano is starting at first base and batting sixth for the Mariners in Thursday's series finale.
