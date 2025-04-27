Tellez (hand) is starting at first base and batting sixth Sunday against the Marlins.
The 30-year-old exited Saturday's contest after being hit by a pitch on the left hand, but he's back in the lineup Sunday after X-rays came back negative. Tellez has found his power stroke over the past couple weeks and has a .316/.435/.842 slash line with three homers in his past nine games.
