Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tellez (hand) is back in the lineup and batting sixth for Tuesday's game against the Angels.

Tellez was a late scratch from Sunday's lineup but is back in action against Angels right-hander Jack Kochanowicz. Tellez is slashing .170/.250/.434 with four home runs, 12 RBI and seven runs scored across 60 plate appearances this season.

More News