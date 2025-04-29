Tellez (hand) is back in the lineup and batting sixth for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Tellez was a late scratch from Sunday's lineup but is back in action against Angels right-hander Jack Kochanowicz. Tellez is slashing .170/.250/.434 with four home runs, 12 RBI and seven runs scored across 60 plate appearances this season.
