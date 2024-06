Tellez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

After he had began to lose out on regular playing time toward the end of May, the lefty-hitting Tellez has started in each of the last four games against right-handed pitching. Tellez still remains in a platoon at first base with Connor Joe, however, and Tellez will take a seat Wednesday while the Dodgers bring southpaw James Paxton to the hill.