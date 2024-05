Tellez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants.

It's notable because the Pirates are facing a right-hander in Logan Webb. Tellez has started all but two games versus righties this season, but the two times he wasn't in the lineup have both come over the last week. With a .181/.250/.233 batting line in 44 contests this season, Tellez's time in Pittsburgh might be running out. Connor Joe will handle first base Tuesday.