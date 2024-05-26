Frazier went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-4 extra-innings win over the Rays.

Frazier's playing time has been inconsistent in May, but a spot opened up for him with Michael Massey (back) unavailable Saturday. Frazier has gone 9-for-36 (.250) over 11 contests this month, adding three extra-base hits and a 3:6 BB:K. He's at a .208/.310/.277 slash line with one home run, two steals, nine RBI and 11 runs scored over 116 plate appearances this season. Massey dealt with back issues earlier in the campaign, so there's a path for Frazier to regain a regular role if his teammate requires a stint on the injured list. Garrett Hampson could also see more time at second base, though Frazier would have the platoon advantage.