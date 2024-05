Frazier is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

Frazier will give way to Nick Loftin at second base after occupying the keystone in four of the previous five contests. Though he'll be on the bench against a right-hander (Chris Paddack), the lefty-hitting Frazier is still expected to see the bulk of the starts at second base while Michael Massey (back) is on the injured list.