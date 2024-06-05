Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Frazier appeared set to take over as the Royals' primary second baseman when Michael Massey (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list May 26, but Nick Loftin has seen the majority of the starts at the keystone over the past week. The 32-year-old had been included in the lineup in both of the the Royals' previous two games, but both of his starts came in the corner outfield while Loftin manned second base. Neither Frazier nor Lofton will start Wednesday, however, as Garrett Hampson covers the keystone while MJ Melendez and Hunter Renfroe cover the corner-outfield spots.