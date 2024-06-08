Frazier went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Mariners.

The utility player got extra-base hits in both of his at-bats Saturday, homering in the second and then hitting a leadoff double in the fifth. He was later pulled for pinch hitter Hunter Renfroe in the sixth after the Mariners brought in lefty Kirby Snead. It was Frazier's first multi-hit effort since May 25 and just his second homer of the year. He's been stuck in a part-time role for the most part this season and his line of .227/.322/.320 leaves room for improvement.