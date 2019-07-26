Flynn was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday.

Flynn has struggled mightily in a trio of appearances since the All-Star break, compiling an unsightly 12.86 ERA, 2.71 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB in seven innings. As such, the Royals decided to drop the 29-year-old southpaw from their roster, recalling fellow lefty Richard Lovelady to take his place.

