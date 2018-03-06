Manager Ned Yost said Starling is dealing with an oblique issue and will back off baseball activity for a little, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

It's unclear when the issue cropped up, or how serious it is, but the Royals will take no chances with the 25-year-old, especially since a pair of oblique injuries limited him to just 80 games last season. A possible timetable for his return will hopefully emerge in the coming days. He's expected to open the season with Triple-A Omaha, but general manager Dayton Moore noted the team wouldn't hesitate to promote Starling if he excels early on. That said, he'll need to get back to full health first.