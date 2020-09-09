site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Bubba Starling: Remains on bench
Starling will sit for the second straight game Wednesday against Cleveland, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Starling had started three straight games before hitting the bench on consecutive days. Edward Olivares will be the center fielder again Wednesday.
