site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-bubba-starling-misses-opening-day-roster | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Bubba Starling: Misses Opening Day roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 1, 2021
at
1:51 pm ET 1 min read
Starling did not make the Royals' Opening Day roster, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Starling was a long-shot to make the 26-man roster this year. He'll likely report to Triple-A Omaha. The 29-year-old outfielder could be in the mix for a call-up if injuries arise on the major-league roster.
More News
12/12/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/03/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/23/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/09/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/08/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/06/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read