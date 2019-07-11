Starling's contract will be selected for the first time by the Royals prior to Friday's game against the Tigers.

The fifth-overall pick back in 2011, Starling has failed to live up to expectations thus far in his professional career. He's spent the bulk of the last four season with Triple-A Omaha, recording an unimpressive .255/.305/.376 slash line. Still, the rebuilding Royals have little reason not to see what he can offer. A corresponding move will be announced Friday.