Royals' Danny Duffy: Leaves start during first inning

Duffy exited Tuesday's start against the Indians with an apparent injury, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Duffy recorded only two outs before leaving the game, allowing three runs while throwing only 14 of 26 pitches for strikes. The 29-year-old didn't quite look like himself, but the specifics of the situation remain unclear at this point.

