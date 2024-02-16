Duffy is stretching out as a starter this spring but could also make the Rangers' Opening Day roster as a reliever, Jeff Wilson of Rangerstoday.com reports.

Duffy is currently in camp as a non-roster invitee, but he is set to compete with Cory Bradford, Adrian Sampson and some of the team's prospects to earn a roster spot. He has battled arm injuries during the last two seasons and hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021, but he is currently healthy and could take advantage of the Rangers' lack of pitching depth.