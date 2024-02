Duffy signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Duffy pitched at Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers organization last season, holding a 3.28 ERA and 42:29 K:BB over 35.2 innings. The veteran left-hander hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021 in large part due to arm issues, but the Rangers saw enough to like to bring him back on a non-guaranteed deal.