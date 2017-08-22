Play

Butera is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.

With Salvador Perez (oblique) returning from the disabled list Tuesday and reclaiming duties behind the plate, Butera will settle back into his normal backup role at catcher. While Perez was sidelined for the last 15 games, Butera went 12-for-38 with four RBI and six runs.

