Angels' Drew Butera: Not starting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Butera isn't starting Thursday's game against Oakland.
Butera will retreat to the bench once again as he continues to alternate starts behind the plate. Kurt Suzuki will start at catcher and bat seventh.
