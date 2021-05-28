site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Drew Butera: Takes seat Friday
RotoWire Staff
Butera isn't starting Friday's game against the Athletics.
Butera will be excluded from the lineup for a second straight game to begin the series. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
