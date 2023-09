Waters went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Astros.

Waters is now 6-for-7 on stolen base attempts in September, and he's hitting .264 (14-for-53) this month. The outfielder has had some growing pains in his first full big-league campaign with a .234/.308/.386 slash line over 94 contests. He's added 16 thefts, eight home runs, 32 RBI and 39 runs scored while seeing a starting role, albeit not an everyday one, down the stretch.