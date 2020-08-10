Cordero (wrist) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday. The 24-year-old was struggling while serving as outfield depth to begin 2020, going 4-for-26 with two doubles and two RBI over 11 games.

Cordero was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday after tweaking his wrist during batting practice Wednesday, but the injury is evidently serious enough to keep him out for an extended period of time. As part of MLB's health and safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 60-day injured list was reduced to 45 days, which means we could still see Cordero for a game or two this season. Fantasy owners in redraft leagues, though, can safely cut him.