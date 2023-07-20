Cordero went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in a loss to the Angels on Monday.

The Yankees watched Los Angeles jump out to a big lead early, but Cordero at least gave his team some life with his solo shot in the eighth inning that narrowed the deficit to three runs. The outfielder finished with three hits overall, which was more than he had tallied over his previous 33 at-bats combined. Cordero homered four times in his first seven games as a Yankee, but Wednesday's long ball was his first since that span. He's spent most of his time in the minors since finishing April in a 1-for-28 swoon.