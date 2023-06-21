Cordero was placed on the 7-day injured list by Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Cordero will sit for a week while recovering with the undisclosed injury. The outfielder has had a pair of stints with the Yankees in 2023, but he's struggled to a slash of .148/.179/.389 over 56 plate appearances in those opportunities.