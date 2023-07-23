The Yankees optioned Cordero to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Cordero lost his spot on the 26-man active roster after the Yankees reinstated another left-handed-hitting outfielder in Jake Bauers (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Bauers will start in right field and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Royals and should serve as a strong-side platoon option at the position until the Yankees get Aaron Judge (toe) back from the IL. Prior to his demotion, Cordero had started in each of the Yankees' last three games, going 4-for-11 with a pair of solo home runs, a double and an additional run.