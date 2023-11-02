The Yankees sent Cordero outright to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Cordero posted a .689 OPS through 71 plate appearances with the Yankees in 2023, though most of his time was spent in Triple-A, slashing .288/.403/.476 with 13 homers and 61 RBI. He'll have the option to elect free agency and would likely be able to attract a minor-league deal elsewhere.