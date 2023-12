Cordero signed a contract Thursday with the Seibu Lions in Japan.

The news was reported by Cordero's agency (Republik Sports) on Instagram. The 29-year-old outfielder never quite got it going at the MLB level, but he's always torn it up in the minors and his offensive profile could wind up translating well to Nippon Professional Baseball. Cordero leaves behind a career .678 major-league OPS.