The Royals selected Sparkman's contract from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

Sparkman has made 16 starts this season between Triple-A and Double-A Northwest Arkansas, submitting a 3.96 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 88.2 innings. He'll settle into the Kansas City bullpen Sunday and could be asked to cover multiple innings in the Royals' series finale against the Red Sox with long reliever Heath Fillmyer expected to face a restricted pitch count as he makes a spot start for the injured Jakob Junis (back). Sparkman isn't expected to stick with the big club for long and could be sent back to the minors the next time the Royals need a fresh reliever.

