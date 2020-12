Sparkman (forearm) reached a minor-league deal with the Twins on Thursday as a non-roster invitee, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sparkman was let go by the Royals in late November, but he'll be invited to spring training with the Twins in 2021. The right-hander gave up three runs on nine hits and one walk over five innings in 2020 before ending the season with a strained forearm, but he'll attempt to earn a spot in the Twins' bullpen next year.