Sparkman (forearm) was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday.
Sparkman missed most of the 2020 season with a forearm strain, and he'll now be cast off the 40-man roster to make room for several prospects who will now be protected from the Rule 5 draft. The right-hander struggled to generate much production once again last year, allowing three runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out two over five relief innings.
