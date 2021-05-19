The Twins released Sparkman on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.
After failing to win a spot in the Twins' Opening Day bullpen, Sparkman has spent the 2021 season at Triple-A St. Paul. He's looked good through his first two relief appearances for St. Paul -- he's allowed one run and struck out six over three innings -- but a promotion to the big leagues likely wasn't forthcoming. Sparkman will presumably look to move on to an organization that can present him with a clearer path back to the big leagues.