Sparkman threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. He bounced back after giving up five earned runs without recording an out in his spring debut on Mar. 3.

Sparkman missed most of the 2020 season with a forearm strain but looks healthy as spring training begins. He'll likely need to prove himself again at Triple-A after a 5.40 ERA in 2020 (though just five innings) and a 6.02 ERA in 2019.