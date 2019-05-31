Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Heads to MiLB injured list
Fillmyer was placed on the minor-league injury list Friday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Fillmyer last pitched for Triple-A Omaha on Monday and allowed five runs over four innings. He has a 6.12 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 31:16 K:BB through six starts. The specifics and severity of the injury are currently unclear.
