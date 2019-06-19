Bailey (6-6) held the Mariners scoreless over 7.2 innings to pick up the win Tuesday, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out six.

Bailey established season highs by going 7.2 innings and throwing 121 pitches in an outing that ranks among his best this season. He also allowed only one extra-base hit in tossing his third consecutive quality start. After a shellacking at the hands of the Rangers on June 1 raised Bailey's season ERA to 6.05, he has rebounded nicely in his three starts since, compiling a 1.37 ERA over 19.2 innings. He'll look to slow down the Twins on Sunday in his next scheduled start.