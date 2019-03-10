Royals' Jake Newberry: Returns to Triple-A
Newberry was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Newberry was promoted to the majors in mid-August and allowed seven runs and issued nine walks over 13.1 innings. However, the 24-year-old was downright dominant at Triple-A with a 0.90 ERA and 0.95 WHIP across 20.0 innings.
