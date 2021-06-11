Newberry was assigned to Triple-A Omaha after clearing waivers Friday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Newberry was designated for assignment Monday but didn't draw any interest on the waiver wire. The reliever, who's bounced back and forth between the big club and minors this year, will return to Omaha for the time being. The right-hander has allowed eight earned runs across 4.1 big-league innings this season and the Royals will have to find a way to get him back on the 40-man roster should they decide to give him another shot in the majors later this summer.