Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Adjusting to reduced role
Bonifacio, who started nearly every game since he was called up on April 21, is adjusting to his reduce role caused by the acquisition of Melky Cabrera, Wilson Alexander of MLB.com reports.
Bonifacio admitted it's been difficult transitioning out of a starting role, but the youngster also said he isn't hanging his head. "It's kinda tough," Bonifacio said. "I try to be ready for whatever opportunity I get. I don't put it in my mind if I'm not playing today. I don't cool down. I prepare every day like I'm playing." The 24-year-old hit 14 home runs entering Friday, fourth-most among AL rookies. He'd reached base in 32 of his previous 35 games, including a 22-game on-base streak, which was the second longest such run by a rookie in Royals history. Despite the outfielder's success, he's now the odd man out, and his fantasy value should reflect such.
More News
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Sits again Tuesday•
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Takes seat Monday•
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: In line for more DH days•
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Homers for third straight contest•
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Goes deep again Sunday•
-
Royals' Jorge Bonifacio: Homers in return to lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...