Bonifacio, who started nearly every game since he was called up on April 21, is adjusting to his reduce role caused by the acquisition of Melky Cabrera, Wilson Alexander of MLB.com reports.

Bonifacio admitted it's been difficult transitioning out of a starting role, but the youngster also said he isn't hanging his head. "It's kinda tough," Bonifacio said. "I try to be ready for whatever opportunity I get. I don't put it in my mind if I'm not playing today. I don't cool down. I prepare every day like I'm playing." The 24-year-old hit 14 home runs entering Friday, fourth-most among AL rookies. He'd reached base in 32 of his previous 35 games, including a 22-game on-base streak, which was the second longest such run by a rookie in Royals history. Despite the outfielder's success, he's now the odd man out, and his fantasy value should reflect such.