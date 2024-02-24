Taylor (back) is listed as an available pitcher for Saturday's Cactus League game versus the Rangers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Taylor pitched just 17.2 innings last season with the Royals, posting an unsightly 8.15 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB. He was shut down after undergoing surgery for a herniated disc in July. Taylor had a couple of good seasons with the Red Sox before injuries wiped out most of his last two campaigns. He'll need a strong spring to compete for a roster spot in the Royals' retooled bullpen.