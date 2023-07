The Royals transferred Taylor (back) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

Taylor underwent surgery last week to repair a herniated disc in his lower back and is without a timeline for his return, but the move to the 60-day IL ensures he won't be available out of the Kansas City bullpen until at least late July. The southpaw reliever had struggled to an 8.15 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in 17 appearances for Kansas City prior to being placed on the shelf in late May.