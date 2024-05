Isbel was removed from Saturday's game against the Rays after getting hit in the head by a foul tip, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Isbel was hit in the face by a fastball that deflected off the handle of his bat during the seventh inning of Saturday's contest. The Royals will take a look at him and should offer an update relatively soon, but there is a good chance the 27-year-old outfielder misses at least a few games.