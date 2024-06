Isbel was removed from Sunday's win against the Padres with a non-concussive head/neck injury.

The 27-year-old took a knee to the head as he collided with shortstop Bobby Witt in the outfield, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com, and Isbel exited in the sixth inning after initially staying in the contest. He'll have Monday's team off day to aid in his recovery ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Cleveland.