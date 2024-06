Isbel (head) will start in center field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

After exiting Sunday's 4-3 win over the Padres when he was kneed in the head in a collision with teammate Bobby Witt, Isbel was withheld from the lineup for Tuesday's 8-5 loss, but he's back in action Wednesday. Garrett Hampson spelled Isbel in center field Tuesday but will move to second base for the second game of the series in Cleveland.