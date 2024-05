Massey was removed from Friday's game against the Rays due to lower-back tightness, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

The severity of Massey's injury is unclear, but the Royals will take a closer look at him and should provide an update on his status following Friday's game. The 26-year-old infielder had gone 2-for-3 with a three-run home run prior to being removed.