The Royals placed Massey on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a low back ligament sprain.

The transaction is retroactive to Saturday, so he'll be eligible to rejoin the 26-man active roster beginning June 4. Kansas City called up infielder Nick Loftin from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move, but Adam Frazier will pick up his second straight start at the keystone Sunday and should serve as the Royals' primary second baseman while Massey is on the mend from the injury.