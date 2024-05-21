Massey went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two runs scored in Monday's win over Detroit.

Massey set the tone for the 8-3 win with a solo shot in the second inning. He later doubled and scored in the sixth. Massey has gone 8-for-14 (.571) with four extra-base hits over his last four games. The recent hot streak has boosted his slash line to .284/.300/.505 with 11 extra-base hits and 19 RBI through 27 games.