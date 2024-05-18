Massey went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's win over Oakland.

Massey cracked his fourth home run of the season in sixth inning, hitting it 368 feet to right field. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a hot start to May, hitting .288 (15-for-52) with three homers, five runs scored and 11 RBI this month. Overall, Massey is now slashing .259/.261/.447 over 90 plate appearances while being locked into the starting second base job in Kansas City.