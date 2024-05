Massey (back) is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.

Massey exited in the sixth inning of Friday's 8-1 over win over Tampa Bay due to lower-back tightness. Before the injury, he went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning. While the Royals evaluate Massey's back injury, Adam Frazier will start at second base Saturday and bat sixth against Rays right-hander Aaron Civale.