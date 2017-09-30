Minor fired a scoreless ninth inning en route to his fifth save of the season in Friday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks. He walked a batter and struck out two.

Minor has notched saves in each of his last five appearances, firmly cementing himself over Scott Alexander as manager Ned Yost's preferred closing option since Kelvin Herrera was removed from the role earlier in September. While Minor's 2.58 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 10.2 K/9 over 76.2 innings in 2017 would make him a highly sought reliever when he becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, the 29-year-old recently suggested that he's hopeful to return to working as a starter in 2018. He carries a 4.10 ERA over his 110 career starts in the majors, all of which came with the Braves from 2010 to 2014.