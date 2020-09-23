Montgomery (lat) was activated off the 45-day injured list Wednesday.
The left-hander landed on the shelf with the lat strain after making his season debut July 27, but he'll rejoin the active roster for the final few games of the season. According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, Montgomery should work out of the bullpen and is built up to cover multiple innings.
