Eaton is batting .357 (10-for-28) over 12 Cactus League games.
Eaton has played regularly this spring, and it looks like he's ready to handle a starting role. With Drew Waters (oblique) likely out to begin the season, Eaton should have a chance to establish himself, likely as the Royals' primary left fielder. The 26-year-old also has some experience in the infield, so he could be a utility option later in the campaign if he doesn't maintain a starting role. His primarily appeal in fantasy is his speed -- he had 11 stolen bases in 44 major-league games as a rookie last season.